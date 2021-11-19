Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.83.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 121,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

