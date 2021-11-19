Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NAR opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.
Northamber Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.