Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NAR opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

