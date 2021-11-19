Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $22.50. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 10,069 shares changing hands.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

