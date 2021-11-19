Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

