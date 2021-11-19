Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,128 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 911,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $113.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

