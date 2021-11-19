Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of HyreCar worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $75,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HyreCar news, President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

HYRE opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.66. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

