Northern Trust Corp Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAPO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,195 shares of company stock valued at $444,776. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO opened at $19.70 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $513.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

