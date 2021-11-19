Northern Trust Corp Purchases 23,038 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Veritone worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 797.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 141,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veritone by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

