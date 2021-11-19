Northern Trust Corp Purchases 9,136 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Century Casinos worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $14.92 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.