Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.