Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $23.58 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

