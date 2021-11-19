Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.50 million.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.95. 508,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

