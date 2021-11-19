Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 7,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,621. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

