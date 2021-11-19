Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.67 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.