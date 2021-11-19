Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro Sells 18,841 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Carl Petro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02.

NUAN opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,587,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

