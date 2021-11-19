Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 231,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 278,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,176. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

