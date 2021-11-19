NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NCNA stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NuCana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuCana were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

