Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 797.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 478.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 34.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $914.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

