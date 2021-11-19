Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 419,306 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 146.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,306 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 501,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 330,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.