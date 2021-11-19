Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 26,691 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Upland Software worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

UPLD stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

