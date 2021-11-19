Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.22.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

