Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 181,140 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Consolidated Communications worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.