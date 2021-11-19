Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,910 shares of company stock valued at $706,667. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

