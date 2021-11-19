Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 3,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 347,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,152,000.

BTX stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

