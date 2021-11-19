Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Up 104.9% in October

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the October 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

NUO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

