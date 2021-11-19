Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the October 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after purchasing an additional 214,655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 15,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,943. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

