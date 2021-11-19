O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.58. 23,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,370. The stock has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.