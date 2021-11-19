O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 3.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,620. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -430.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

