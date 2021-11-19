Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

Shares of OSH opened at $37.02 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Truist decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.