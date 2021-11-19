Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Oatly Group to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.16. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 9.05 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

