Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 9.87 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 9.05 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.16.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

