ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $39.64

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $40.98. ODP shares last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 2,802 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ODP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $23,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ODP by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

