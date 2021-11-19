Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 98,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 83,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

