OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €39.00 ($45.88) and last traded at €39.10 ($46.00). Approximately 5,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.85 ($46.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.92 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.85.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

