Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $28.99 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $28,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.