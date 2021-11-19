Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Cowen started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $28.99 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $28,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
