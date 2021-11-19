Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

