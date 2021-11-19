Old Port Advisors Boosts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,333. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.