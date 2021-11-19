Old Port Advisors Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.46. 22,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,737. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.25 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.