Old Port Advisors Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

