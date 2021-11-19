Old Port Advisors Purchases 2,256 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 251.6% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. 67,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,654. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

