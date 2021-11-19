Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $6,171,733.12 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OLO stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

