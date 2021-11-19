OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $817.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.59.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

