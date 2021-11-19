OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $62.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

ONEW stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $810.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.