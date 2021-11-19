Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $183 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.72 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.490 EPS.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 92,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

