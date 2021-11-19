Oppenheimer Comments on Venus Concept Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venus Concept in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

VERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Venus Concept by 107.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

