Origo Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $1.55 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

