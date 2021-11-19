Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 40,828 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 40,828 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $528,722.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRHC opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

