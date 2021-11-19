Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 40,828 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 40,828 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $528,722.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TRHC opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
