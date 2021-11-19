Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

OFIX opened at $30.02 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

