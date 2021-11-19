Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

OYST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OYST stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.