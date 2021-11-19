P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $69.20

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.20, but opened at $66.54. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 84 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $737.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

